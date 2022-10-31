San Jose hosts Anaheim after Karlsson’s 2-goal showing

Anaheim Ducks (1-6-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-8-0, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks after Erik Karlsson scored two goals in the Sharks’ 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and went 9-12-5 in Pacific Division play last season. The Sharks scored 41 power-play goals last season on 216 chances for a 19.0% success rate.

Anaheim is 1-1-0 against the Pacific Division and 1-6-1 overall. The Ducks are 1-3-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Ducks won 5-2 in the last matchup. Trevor Zegras led the Ducks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karlsson has six goals and five assists for the Sharks. Nico Sturm has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

Zegras has scored four goals with one assist for the Ducks. Troy Terry has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles), Nick Bonino: day to day (undisclosed).

Ducks: Sam Carrick: out (hip), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press