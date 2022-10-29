Mostly Cloudy
France defender Jules Koundé hurts leg in Barcelona game

By AP News

MADRID (AP) — France and Barcelona defender Jules Koundé has been substituted after apparently hurting his leg during Saturday’s Spanish league match at Valencia on Saturday.

Koundé is expected to play for France in the World Cup in Qatar where it will defend the title.

The versatile defender went down late in the second half, touching the back of his left thigh. He walked off on his own power when replaced by Gerard Pique.

France opens its World Cup defense against Australia on Nov. 22. It also plays Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup

