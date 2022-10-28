Kings and Maple Leafs square off for out-of-conference matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (4-4-0, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off in a non-conference matchup.

Los Angeles had a 44-27-11 record overall and a 22-18-4 record at home last season. The Kings averaged 2.9 goals on 34.9 shots per game last season.

Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 24-14-6 record in road games last season. The Maple Leafs scored 312 total goals last season (63 power-play goals and 13 shorthanded goals).

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Iafallo: out (lower body).

Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press