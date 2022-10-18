Cloudy
Kings play the Predators after Danault’s 2-goal showing

By AP News

Los Angeles Kings (2-2-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (2-2-0, third in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -159, Kings +133; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Nashville Predators after Phillip Danault scored two goals in the Kings’ 5-4 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Nashville went 45-30-7 overall and 25-16-2 at home a season ago. The Predators averaged 3.1 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 24.4% (63 total power-play goals).

Los Angeles went 44-27-11 overall and 25-13-7 in road games a season ago. The Kings scored 235 total goals last season (2.9 per game on 34.9 shots per game).

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

