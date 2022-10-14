Nashville visits the LA Galaxy following shutout win

Nashville SC (12-9-10, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. LA Galaxy (11-11-7, eighth in the Conference during the regular season)

Carson, California; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -121, Nashville SC +302; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Los Angeles FC 1-0, Nashville plays the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy are 9-11-6 in Western Conference play. The Galaxy have a 7-0-1 record in games they record at least three goals.

Nashville is 10-8-8 in conference matchups. Nashville is 6-1-0 when it records three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejan Joveljic has scored 11 goals and added three assists for the Galaxy. Marky Delgado has two assists over the last 10 games.

Teal Bunbury has five goals for Nashville. Hany Mukhtar has scored 11 goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 4-1-5, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Nashville: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, four shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jonathan Perez (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured).

Nashville: Anibal Godoy (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press