Sharks play the Predators in Prague

Nashville Predators (1-0-0, first in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-1-0, in the Pacific Division)

Prague; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -180, Sharks +151; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Nashville Predators at O2 Arena in Prague.

San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and an 18-18-5 record at home last season. Goalies for the Sharks averaged 28.8 saves per game last season while allowing 3.2 goals per game.

Nashville went 45-30-7 overall and 20-17-6 in road games last season. The Predators scored 262 goals while giving up 250 last season for a +12 goal differential.

Predators: 1-0-0, averaging 0.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 0.5 penalties and 1.3 penalty minutes while giving up 0.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: day to day (lower body), Alexander Barabanov: day to day (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press