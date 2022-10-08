San Jose Earthquakes take road losing streak into game against the Seattle Sounders

San Jose Earthquakes (7-13-9, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (12-15-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -165, San Jose +373, Draw +328; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes visit the Seattle Sounders looking to stop a four-game road skid.

The Sounders are 10-12-3 against Western Conference teams. The Sounders have a 5-1-0 record in games they record a pair of goals.

The Earthquakes are 7-10-8 against Western Conference teams. Jeremy Ebobisse paces the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with 16 goals. The Earthquakes have scored 44.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Earthquakes won the last game 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Lodeiro has scored five goals and added seven assists for the Sounders. Fredy Montero has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Ebobisse has 16 goals and two assists for the Earthquakes. Benjamin Kikanovic has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sounders: 2-6-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-5-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Obed Vargas (injured), Andrew Delmos Thomas (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured), Joao Paulo (injured).

Earthquakes: Ousseni Bouda (injured), William Jacob Richmond (injured), Emi Ochoa (injured), Gilbert Fuentes (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press