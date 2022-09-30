Chicharito and the LA Galaxy host Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake (11-9-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (11-11-7, eighth in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -145, Real Salt Lake +353, Draw +296; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Chicharito leads the LA Galaxy into a matchup with Real Salt Lake after scoring two goals against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Galaxy are 8-11-5 against Western Conference teams. The Galaxy rank 10th in the MLS with 47 goals led by Dejan Joveljic with 10.

RSL is 9-8-7 in Western Conference games. RSL ranks fifth in the Western Conference drawing 160 corner kicks, averaging 5.3 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. RSL won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joveljic has 10 goals and three assists for the Galaxy. Chicharito has 10 goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Justen Glad has three goals for RSL. Sergio Cordova has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 4-2-4, averaging 2.4 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

RSL: 2-4-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jonathan Perez (injured), Douglas Costa (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured).

RSL: Bobby Wood (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press