Ebobisse helps Earthquakes draw Dallas 1-1 with tying goal

By AP News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 1-1 draw with Dallas on Saturday.

Ebobisse’s game-tying goal came on a penalty kick in the 25th minute for the Earthquakes (7-14-10).

Jader Obrian was the only member of Dallas (13-8-11) to score.

The Earthquakes outshot Dallas 19-9, with each team recording three shots on goal.

Maarten Paes had two saves for Dallas, which played a man down after Paul Arriola was shown a straight red card (violent conduct) in the 83rd minute.

Up next for the Earthquakes is a matchup Saturday against the LA Galaxy at home, while Dallas visits the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

