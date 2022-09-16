LA Galaxy host the Colorado Rapids in conference play

Colorado Rapids (9-12-9, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (11-11-7, eighth in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -154, Colorado +356, Draw +320; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy and the Colorado Rapids meet in Western Conference play.

The Galaxy are 6-11-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy rank sixth in the Western Conference allowing just 43 goals.

The Rapids are 8-11-4 in Western Conference games. The Rapids are sixth in the Western Conference drawing 157 corner kicks, averaging 5.2 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Rapids won the last meeting 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejan Joveljic has scored 10 goals and added three assists for the Galaxy. Kevin Cabral has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

Diego Rubio has 14 goals and five assists for the Rapids. Gyasi Zardes has scored six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 3-3-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Rapids: 4-3-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jorge Villafana (injured), Jonathan Perez (injured).

Rapids: Yaya Toure (injured), Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Jackson Travis (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press