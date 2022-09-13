San Jose Earthquakes try to end road losing streak in matchup with the Colorado Rapids

San Jose Earthquakes (7-13-9, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (9-12-9, 10th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -177, San Jose +404, Draw +336; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes visit the Colorado Rapids looking to end a three-game road slide.

The Rapids are 7-11-4 in conference matchups. The Rapids have a 4-0-0 record in games they score three or more goals.

The Earthquakes are 6-8-7 against Western Conference opponents. Jeremy Ebobisse leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with 15 goals. The Earthquakes have scored 44.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Earthquakes won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rubio has scored 13 goals with five assists for the Rapids. Gyasi Zardes has six goals over the past 10 games.

Ebobisse has scored 15 goals with one assist for the Earthquakes. Benjamin Kikanovic has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 3-4-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 2-6-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Jackson Travis (injured), Sebastian Anderson (injured), Yaya Toure (injured), Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Jack Price (injured).

Earthquakes: Ousseni Bouda (injured), William Jacob Richmond (injured), Casey Walls (injured), Gilbert Fuentes (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press