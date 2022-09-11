Ferreira scores 2 goals as Dallas defeats LAFC 2-1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jesus Ferreira scored two goals in the closing minutes of a 2-1 win for Dallas over Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

Ferreira tied the game with a goal in the 78th minute and scored again in the 81st to put Dallas (13-8-10) ahead 2-1.

Christian Arango scored in first-half stoppage time for LAFC (19-8-3).

Dallas outshot LAFC 13-9, with eight shots on goal to two for LAFC.

Maarten Paes saved one of the two shots he faced for Dallas. Maxime Crepeau saved six of the eight shots he faced for LAFC.

Dallas next plays on Saturday against the San Jose Earthquakes on the road, and LAFC will visit Minnesota United on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

