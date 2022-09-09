San Jose Earthquakes visit Cincinnati after shutout victory

San Jose Earthquakes (7-12-9, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (9-8-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -140, San Jose +326, Draw +306; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0, the San Jose Earthquakes face Cincinnati.

Cincinnati is 5-4-6 at home.

The Earthquakes are 1-9-4 in road games. The Earthquakes are fifth in the MLS drawing 161 corner kicks, averaging 5.8 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jeremy Ebobisse has 15 goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Benjamin Kikanovic has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 2-1-7, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-5-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Beckham Sunderland (injured), Kenneth Vermeer (injured), Luciano Acosta (injured).

Earthquakes: Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Ousseni Bouda (injured), Casey Walls (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press