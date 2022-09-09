Mukhtar and Nashville host the LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy (11-11-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (12-9-9, fourth in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -122, Los Angeles +300, Draw +280; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Hany Mukhtar leads Nashville into a matchup with the LA Galaxy following a two-goal performance against Austin.

Nashville is 9-7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville is fifth in the MLS with 142 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.

The Galaxy are 6-10-4 against Western Conference opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Galaxy won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Galaxy: 3-4-3, averaging two goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Ake Arnaud Loba (injured), Randall Leal (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured).

Galaxy: Jorge Villafana (injured), Jonathan Perez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press