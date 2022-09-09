Mukhtar and Nashville host the LA Galaxy
LA Galaxy (11-11-6, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (12-9-9, fourth in the Western Conference)
Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -122, Los Angeles +300, Draw +280; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Hany Mukhtar leads Nashville into a matchup with the LA Galaxy following a two-goal performance against Austin.
Nashville is 9-7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville is fifth in the MLS with 142 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.
The Galaxy are 6-10-4 against Western Conference opponents.
The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Galaxy won the last game 1-0.
TOP PERFORMERS:
LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
Galaxy: 3-4-3, averaging two goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Ake Arnaud Loba (injured), Randall Leal (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured).
Galaxy: Jorge Villafana (injured), Jonathan Perez (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press