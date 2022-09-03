San Jose Earthquakes take on the Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference play

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-12-7, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (6-12-9, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose -110, Vancouver +271, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes host the Vancouver Whitecaps in Western Conference play.

The Earthquakes are 5-8-7 in conference games. The Earthquakes rank third in the Western Conference drawing 158 corner kicks, averaging 5.9 per game.

The Whitecaps are 8-8-4 in Western Conference games. The Whitecaps are 8-4 in matches decided by one goal.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Ebobisse has 14 goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Benjamin Kikanovic has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Lucas Cavallini has scored eight goals and added one assist for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-5-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

Whitecaps: 2-4-4, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Nathan Cardoso (injured).

Whitecaps: Lucas Cavallini (injured), Deiber Caicedo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press