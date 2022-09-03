Clear
Sporting Kansas City faces the LA Galaxy after shutout victory

By AP News

Sporting Kansas City (8-15-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (11-11-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -160, Sporting Kansas City +363, Draw +331; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the San Jose Earthquakes 1-0, Sporting Kansas City visits the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy are 6-10-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy rank second in the Western Conference with 136 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game.

Sporting KC is 7-11-3 against conference opponents. Sporting KC has a 3-1-1 record in games it scores two goals.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Sporting KC won the last game 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Johnny Russell has scored seven goals for Sporting KC. William Agada has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 3-5-2, averaging two goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 4-5-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jonathan Perez (injured), Marky Delgado (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured).

Sporting KC: Ozzie Cisneros (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

