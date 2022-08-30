Toronto faces the LA Galaxy after shutout victory

LA Galaxy (11-11-4, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto FC (9-13-6, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC -114, Los Angeles +259, Draw +289; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Charlotte FC 2-0, Toronto plays the LA Galaxy.

Toronto is 7-5-2 in home games. Toronto ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 42 goals led by Jonathan Osorio with nine.

The Galaxy are 4-6-2 in road games. The Galaxy rank fifth in the Western Conference with 42 goals led by Dejan Joveljic with 10.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osorio has scored nine goals with four assists for Toronto. Federico Bernardeschi has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Joveljic has scored 10 goals with three assists for the Galaxy. Chicharito has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 4-3-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Galaxy: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Noble Okello (injured), Mark Anthony Kaye (injured), Quentin Westberg (injured).

Galaxy: Jorge Villafana (injured), Jonathan Perez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press