Agada leads Sporting Kansas City against the San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes (6-11-9, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (7-15-5, 13th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -117, San Jose +281, Draw +279; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: William Agada leads Sporting Kansas City into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after a two-goal performance against the Portland Timbers.

Sporting KC is 6-11-3 against Western Conference teams. Sporting KC has a 3-1-1 record in games it records two goals.

The Earthquakes are 5-7-7 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes have a 1-4-1 record in games they score only one goal.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Russell has seven goals for Sporting KC. Agada has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Jeremy Ebobisse has 14 goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Benjamin Kikanovic has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 3-6-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-4-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 7.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Ozzie Cisneros (injured), Logan Ndenbe (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).

Earthquakes: Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Eric Remedi (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press