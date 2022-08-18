Grandsir leads the LA Galaxy against the Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders FC (10-13-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (10-11-3, sixth in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -110, Seattle +254, Draw +285; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Samuel Grandsir leads the LA Galaxy into a matchup with the Seattle Sounders after a two-goal performance against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Galaxy are 6-10-2 in Western Conference games. The Galaxy are eighth in the MLS giving up only 34 goals.

The Sounders are 8-9-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders are third in the Western Conference giving up 31 goals.

The matchup Friday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Sounders won the last game 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejan Joveljic has scored nine goals with three assists for the Galaxy. Chicharito has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Nicolas Lodeiro has five goals and five assists for the Sounders. Jordan Morris has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 5.4 shots on goal and six corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Sounders: 3-7-0, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Daniel Aguirre (injured), Derrick Williams (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured), Victor Vazquez (injured).

Sounders: Obed Vargas (injured), Joao Paulo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press