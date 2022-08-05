Austin hosts the San Jose Earthquakes following shutout win

San Jose Earthquakes (5-10-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (13-5-5, second in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -167, San Jose +391, Draw +331; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Sporting Kansas City 2-0, Austin faces the San Jose Earthquakes.

Austin is 7-4-4 in Western Conference play. Austin is first in MLS play with 47 goals. Sebastian Driussi paces the team with 14.

The Earthquakes are 4-6-6 against conference opponents. The Earthquakes are fourth in the Western Conference with 36 goals led by Jeremy Ebobisse with 12.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The last meeting ended tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Driussi has scored 14 goals and added five assists for Austin. Ethan Finlay has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Ebobisse has 12 goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Benjamin Kikanovic has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 6-2-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 2-5-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Jhojan Manuel Valencia Jimenez (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured).

Earthquakes: Gilbert Fuentes (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press