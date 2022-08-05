Sporting Kansas City takes losing streak into match against the LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy (9-10-3, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (5-14-5, 14th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +149, Sporting Kansas City +165, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City aims to break a three-game slide when it hosts the LA Galaxy.

Sporting KC is 4-10-3 in conference matchups. Sporting KC has a 3-1-1 record in games it scores two goals.

The Galaxy are 5-9-2 against Western Conference teams. The Galaxy are 2-4-0 when they score two goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Russell has scored six goals for Sporting KC. Remi Walter has one goal and one assist over the last 10 games.

Dejan Joveljic has nine goals and two assists for the Galaxy. Rayan Raveloson has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 2-7-1, averaging 0.6 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Galaxy: 3-6-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 6.2 shots on goal and 7.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Ozzie Cisneros (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Gadi Kinda (injured), Tim Melia (injured), Alan Pulido (injured).

Galaxy: Jorge Villafana (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press