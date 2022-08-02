Higuain and Inter Miami visit the San Jose Earthquakes

Inter Miami CF (7-10-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (5-9-8, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose -122, Inter Miami CF +290, Draw +283; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzalo Higuain leads Inter Miami into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after scoring three goals against Cincinnati.

The Earthquakes are 4-2-5 in home games. The Earthquakes rank fifth in the Western Conference drawing 120 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

Miami is 1-7-2 on the road. Miami has a 6-3 record in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Ebobisse has 12 goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Benjamin Kikanovic has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Leonardo Campana has eight goals and one assist for Miami. Higuain has five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-4-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Miami: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Gilbert Fuentes (injured).

Miami: Robbie Robinson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press