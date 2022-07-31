Drizzle
Jara scores, Paes makes 4 saves; Dallas beats Galaxy 1-0

By AP News

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Franco Jara’s goal and Maarten Paes’ four saves led Dallas to a 1-0 victory Saturday night over the LA Galaxy.

Jara scored in the ninth minute to give Dallas (9-6-8) a 1-0 lead. Marco Farfan had an assist on the goal.

Dallas outshot the Galaxy (9-10-3) 15-10, with seven shots on goal to three for the Galaxy.

Paes saved all four shots he faced for Dallas. Jonathan Bond saved seven of the eight shots he faced for the Galaxy.

Up next for Dallas is a matchup Tuesday with the Seattle Sounders on the road, while the Galaxy visit Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

