Houston Dynamo try to end road losing streak against the San Jose Earthquakes

Houston Dynamo (6-10-4, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (5-7-7, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +102, Houston +228, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo visit the San Jose Earthquakes looking to stop a four-game road losing streak.

The Earthquakes are 4-4-5 in conference matchups. Jeremy Ebobisse leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the league with 11 goals. The Earthquakes have scored 32.

The Dynamo are 4-7-4 in conference matchups. The Dynamo have a 3-0-0 record in games they score more than two goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. The Dynamo won the last meeting 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebobisse has 11 goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Jamiro Monteiro has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Darwin Quintero has seven goals and one assist for the Dynamo. Thorleifur Ulfarsson has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 4-2-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Dynamo: 3-6-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Siad Haji (injured), Gilbert Fuentes (injured).

Dynamo: Tyler Pasher (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press