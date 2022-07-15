Joveljic leads the LA Galaxy against the Colorado Rapids

LA Galaxy (8-8-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (5-8-6, 13th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado +106, Los Angeles +236, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dejan Joveljic leads the LA Galaxy into a matchup with the Colorado Rapids after a two-goal outing against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Rapids are 4-8-3 in Western Conference games. The Rapids are 1-3 in one-goal matches.

The Galaxy are 5-7-2 in Western Conference games. The Galaxy rank sixth in the Western Conference with 28 goals led by Joveljic with eight.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rubio has eight goals and two assists for the Rapids. Jonathan Lewis has two goals over the past 10 games.

Joveljic has scored eight goals and added two assists for the Galaxy. Sacha Kljestan has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 2-5-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Galaxy: 3-5-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 6.5 shots on goal and 7.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Oliver Larraz (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Jack Price (injured).

Galaxy: Jorge Villafana (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press