LA Galaxy play the San Jose Earthquakes in conference matchup

San Jose Earthquakes (4-7-7, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (8-7-3, fifth in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -173, San Jose +414, Draw +327; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy and the San Jose Earthquakes square off in Western Conference play.

The Galaxy are 5-6-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy lead the Western Conference with 124 corner kicks drawn, averaging 6.9 per game.

The Earthquakes are 3-4-5 in conference matchups. Jeremy Ebobisse paces the 10th-ranked scoring team in the league with 10 goals. The Earthquakes have scored 29.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chicharito has seven goals for the Galaxy. Dejan Joveljic has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Ebobisse has 10 goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Jamiro Monteiro has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 3-5-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 7.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Jorge Villafana (injured), Chase Gasper (injured), Douglas Costa (injured).

Earthquakes: Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Cade Cowell (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), Siad Haji (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press