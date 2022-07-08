Kikanovic and the San Jose Earthquakes visit Toronto

San Jose Earthquakes (4-7-6, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto FC (5-10-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +116, San Jose +194, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Benjamin Kikanovic leads the San Jose Earthquakes into a matchup with Toronto following a two-goal showing against the Chicago Fire.

Toronto is 5-5-0 in home games. Jesus Jimenez paces the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with eight. Toronto has scored 24 goals.

The Earthquakes are 0-6-2 in road games. The Earthquakes rank sixth in the Western Conference drawing 87 corner kicks, averaging 5.1 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimenez has eight goals and two assists for Toronto. Jonathan Osorio has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Jeremy Ebobisse has nine goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Jamiro Monteiro has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 2-7-1, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Noble Okello (injured).

Earthquakes: Niko Tsakiris (injured), Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Siad Haji (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press