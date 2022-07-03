Toye and CF Montreal visit the LA Galaxy

CF Montreal (9-6-2, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (7-6-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -128, Montreal +304, Draw +291; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Mason Toye leads CF Montreal into a matchup with the LA Galaxy after scoring two goals against the Seattle Sounders.

The Galaxy are 4-4-1 in home games. The Galaxy are sixth in the league with 80 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game.

Montreal is 4-3-2 in road games. Montreal is 6-0-0 when it scores a pair of goals.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chicharito has six goals for the Galaxy. Dejan Joveljic has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Djordje Mihailovic has scored seven goals and added three assists for Montreal. Kei Kamara has two goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 3-4-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 7.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Montreal: 6-3-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Chase Gasper (injured), Kevin Cabral (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured).

Montreal: Tomas Giraldo (injured), Djordje Mihailovic (injured), Bjorn Johnsen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press