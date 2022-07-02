Chicago Fire face the San Jose Earthquakes after shutout victory

Chicago Fire (4-8-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-7-6, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +111, Chicago +216, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Philadelphia Union 1-0, the Chicago Fire play the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Earthquakes are 3-1-4 in home games. The Earthquakes are fifth in the Western Conference with 25 goals led by Jeremy Ebobisse with nine.

The Fire are 1-6-2 in road games. The Fire are 2-5 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebobisse has nine goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Cristian Espinoza has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Xherdan Shaqiri has scored three goals and added three assists for the Fire. Brian Gutierrez has one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Fire: 2-7-1, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Ousseni Bouda (injured), Oskar Agren (injured), George Asomani (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), Emi Ochoa (injured), Marcos Lopez (injured), Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Jackson Yueill (injured), Francisco Calvo (injured).

Fire: Kendall Burks (injured), Chris Brady (injured), Mauricio Pineda (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Jairo Torres (injured), Miguel Navarro (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press