Minnesota United takes losing streak into match with the LA Galaxy

Minnesota United FC (5-8-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (7-5-3, sixth in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -133, Minnesota United FC +329, Draw +287; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United looks to break a three-game losing streak with a win against the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy are 5-4-2 against conference opponents. The Galaxy have a 5-3 record in one-goal games.

United is 3-4-2 against conference opponents. United has a 3-6 record in one-goal matches.

Wednesday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chicharito has six goals for the Galaxy. Dejan Joveljic has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Robin Lod has scored six goals and added one assist for United. Emanuel Reynoso has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 4-3-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

United: 3-6-1, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 7.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Chase Gasper (injured), Sega Coulibaly (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured), Douglas Costa (injured), Sacha Kljestan (injured).

United: Patrick Weah (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Romain Metanire (injured), Abu Danladi (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press