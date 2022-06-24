San Jose Earthquakes host the LA Galaxy in conference matchup

LA Galaxy (7-5-3, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-7-6, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +143, Los Angeles +166, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes host the LA Galaxy in a conference matchup.

The Earthquakes are 3-4-5 against Western Conference teams. The Earthquakes rank seventh in the league with 25 goals led by Jeremy Ebobisse with nine.

The Galaxy are 5-4-2 against conference opponents. Chicharito leads the ninth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with six goals. The Galaxy have scored 18.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebobisse has scored nine goals and added one assist for the Earthquakes. Cristian Espinoza has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Chicharito has scored six goals for the Galaxy. Dejan Joveljic has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Galaxy: 4-3-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Ousseni Bouda (injured), Oskar Agren (injured), George Asomani (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), Emi Ochoa (injured), Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Francisco Calvo (injured).

Galaxy: Chase Gasper (injured), Sega Coulibaly (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured), Douglas Costa (injured), Sacha Kljestan (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press