Real Salt Lake hosts the San Jose Earthquakes on 3-game home winning streak

San Jose Earthquakes (3-6-6, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (7-4-4, second in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -125, San Jose +312, Draw +287; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake hosts the San Jose Earthquakes trying to extend a three-game home winning streak.

RSL is 5-3-3 against Western Conference opponents. RSL has a 6-2 record in one-goal games.

The Earthquakes are 3-3-5 in Western Conference games. The Earthquakes are fourth in the MLS with 25 goals led by Jeremy Ebobisse with nine.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sergio Cordova has three goals and one assist for RSL. Justin Meram has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Ebobisse has nine goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Cristian Espinoza has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 4-3-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Jonathan Menendez (injured), Anderson Julio (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured), Bret Halsey (injured).

Earthquakes: Ousseni Bouda (injured), George Asomani (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), Siad Haji (injured), Marcos Lopez (injured), Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Jackson Yueill (injured), Francisco Calvo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press