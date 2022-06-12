Clear
Nashville, San Jose Earthquakes tie 0-0

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Willis made six saves for Nashville and JT Marcinkowski had five saves for the San Jose Earthquakes in a scoreless draw Saturday.

Nashville (6-4-5) and the Earthquakes (3-6-6) each had 11 shots. Nashville had five shots on goal and the Earthquakes had six.

Nashville hosts Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, while the Earthquakes will visit Real Salt Lake on Saturday.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

