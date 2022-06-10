Mukhtar and Nashville host the San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes (3-6-5, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (6-4-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -164, San Jose +424, Draw +306; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Hany Mukhtar leads Nashville into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after scoring two goals against the Colorado Rapids.

Nashville is 4-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville ranks 10th in the Western Conference drawing 60 corner kicks, averaging 4.3 per game.

The Earthquakes are 3-3-4 against Western Conference teams. Jeremy Ebobisse leads the third-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with nine goals. The Earthquakes have scored 25.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mukhtar has six goals and three assists for Nashville. C.J. Sapong has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Ebobisse has nine goals and one assist for the Earthquakes. Cristian Espinoza has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 5-2-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Alex Muyl (injured), Randall Leal (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured).

Earthquakes: Ousseni Bouda (injured), George Asomani (injured), Niko Tsakiris (injured), Siad Haji (injured), Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Francisco Calvo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press