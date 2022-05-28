LA Galaxy host Austin in Western Conference play

Austin FC (7-3-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (6-5-2, fifth in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -116, Austin FC +273, Draw +297; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy face Austin in a conference matchup.

The Galaxy are 4-4-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy rank fourth in the MLS allowing only 14 goals.

Austin is 4-3-2 in conference matchups. Austin is first in the Western Conference with 27 goals. Sebastian Driussi paces the team with eight.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Galaxy won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chicharito has scored five goals for the Galaxy. Marky Delgado has one goal over the last 10 games.

Driussi has scored eight goals with three assists for Austin. Maximiliano Urruti has four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 4-4-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Austin: 5-2-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Adam Esparza-Saldana (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured).

Austin: Brad Stuver (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press