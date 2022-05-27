Los Angeles FC faces the San Jose Earthquakes after shutout win

San Jose Earthquakes (3-5-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (8-3-2, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -228, San Jose +564, Draw +369; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Columbus Crew 2-0, Los Angeles FC hosts the San Jose Earthquakes.

LAFC is 4-3-1 in Western Conference games. LAFC is second in the MLS with 69 shots on goal, averaging 5.3 per game. LAFC is also second in MLS play with 26 goals.

The Earthquakes are 3-2-4 in conference play. The Earthquakes are 3-2 in one-goal matches.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Vela has six goals and three assists for LAFC. Ryan Hollingshead has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

Jeremy Ebobisse has scored seven goals and added one assist for the Earthquakes. Jan Gregus has three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 6-3-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 7.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Julian Gaines (injured), Eddie Segura (injured), Brian Rodriguez (injured), Franco Escobar (injured), Ryan Hollingshead (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured), Doneil Henry (injured).

Earthquakes: George Asomani (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press