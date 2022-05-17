Blanco leads the Portland Timbers against the San Jose Earthquakes

Portland Timbers (3-3-6, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (2-5-4, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +106, Portland +236, Draw +260; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Blanco leads the Portland Timbers into a matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes after scoring two goals against Sporting Kansas City.

The Earthquakes are 2-2-3 in conference matchups. The Earthquakes rank fifth in the Western Conference drawing 62 corner kicks, averaging 5.6 per game.

The Timbers are 3-3-3 in Western Conference games. Yimmi Chara leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with three goals. The Timbers have scored 18.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Ebobisse has scored seven goals for the Earthquakes. Jan Gregus has four assists over the past 10 games.

Chara has scored three goals and added two assists for the Timbers. Blanco has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-4-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

Timbers: 3-3-4, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Judson (injured), Eduardo Lopez (injured).

Timbers: Blake Bodily (injured), Claudio Bravo (injured), Diego Gutierrez (injured), George Fochive (injured), Felipe Mora (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press