Minnesota United hosts the LA Galaxy on 1-game home losing streak

LA Galaxy (6-4-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (4-5-2, 10th in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC +140, Los Angeles +180, Draw +248; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United hosts the LA Galaxy looking to stop a one-game home slide.

United is 2-4-1 in Western Conference play. United has an even goal differential, scoring and allowing 12.

The Galaxy are 4-3-0 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy are 5-3 in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robin Lod has four goals and one assist for United. Emanuel Reynoso has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Chicharito has scored five goals for the Galaxy. Douglas Costa has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-5-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Galaxy: 5-4-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Patrick Weah (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Romain Metanire (injured).

Galaxy: Adam Esparza-Saldana (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured), Victor Vazquez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press