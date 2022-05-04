Los Angeles visits Edmonton with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -201, Kings +167; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Kings lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Kings won 4-3 in the last meeting.

Edmonton has a 49-27-6 record overall and a 19-5-0 record in Pacific Division play. The Oilers have a 16-7-2 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Los Angeles has a 44-27-11 record overall and a 10-10-3 record in Pacific Division play. The Kings have a 23-10-5 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl has 55 goals and 55 assists for the Oilers. Evander Kane has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 35 goals and 19 assists for the Kings. Phillip Danault has scored seven goals with three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kings: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (undisclosed), Drew Doughty: out for season (wrist), Sean Walker: out for season (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press