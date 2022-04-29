LA Galaxy take shutout streak into matchup against Real Salt Lake

LA Galaxy (5-2-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (3-2-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +156, Los Angeles +171, Draw +234; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy head into a matchup against Real Salt Lake after notching two straight shutout wins.

RSL is 2-1-3 against Western Conference opponents. RSL is ninth in the Western Conference with nine goals led by Tate Schmitt with two.

The Galaxy are 3-1-0 against conference opponents. The Galaxy have a 4-2 record in one-goal matches.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schmitt has two goals for RSL. Bobby Wood has two goals and one assist.

Chicharito has scored five goals for the Galaxy. Efrain Alvarez has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: RSL: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.4 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Galaxy: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 6.3 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Bret Halsey (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Jasper Loffelsend (injured), Jonathan Menendez (injured), Johan Kappelhof (injured).

Galaxy: Adam Esparza-Saldana (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured).

