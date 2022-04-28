Kings play the Canucks, seek 6th straight win

Los Angeles Kings (44-27-10, third in the Pacific) vs. Vancouver Canucks (39-30-11, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canucks -125, Kings +104; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to keep its five-game win streak going when the Kings take on Vancouver.

The Canucks are 12-6-6 against Pacific teams. Vancouver is eighth in the Western Conference with 31.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Kings are 21-21-7 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles ranks 32nd in the NHL with 34.9 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 30, Los Angeles won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Miller has 97 total points for the Canucks, 31 goals and 66 assists. Elias Pettersson has 17 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Anze Kopitar has 66 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 47 assists for the Kings. Phillip Danault has 9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 4.6 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Tanner Pearson: out (upper body), Bo Horvat: out (lower body), Jaroslav Halak: out (upper body).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press