San Jose takes on McDavid and the Oilers

San Jose Sharks (32-36-12, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (47-27-6, second in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton square off against San Jose. McDavid is first in the league with 122 points, scoring 44 goals and recording 78 assists.

The Oilers have gone 19-5-0 against division opponents. Edmonton is seventh in the NHL averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by McDavid with 1.0.

The Sharks are 9-11-4 against opponents from the Pacific. San Jose averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 114 total minutes.

In their last meeting on April 5, Edmonton won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 122 points, scoring 44 goals and registering 78 assists. Evander Kane has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 35 goals and has 76 points. Nick Bonino has five goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Jesse Puljujarvi: out (illness), Darnell Nurse: out (lower body).

Sharks: Radim Simek: out (lower-body), Erik Karlsson: day to day (lower-body), Kevin Labanc: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press