Mukhtar and Nashville visit the LA Galaxy

Nashville SC (3-2-2, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (4-2-1, third in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -108, Nashville SC +292, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Hany Mukhtar leads Nashville into a matchup with the LA Galaxy following a two-goal performance against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Galaxy are 2-1-0 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy are 3-2 in one-goal matches.

Nashville is 2-2-2 in Western Conference games. Nashville has an even goal differential, scoring and giving up eight.

Saturday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chicharito has scored five goals for the Galaxy. Sega Coulibaly has one goal.

C.J. Sapong has two goals and one assist for Nashville. Mukhtar has two goals and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Galaxy: Averaging 1.3 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 6.4 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Nashville: Averaging 1.1 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 2.9 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Adam Esparza-Saldana (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured).

Nashville: Teal Bunbury (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press