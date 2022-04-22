San Jose Earthquakes look for first victory of the season, host the Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders FC (2-3-1, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (0-4-3, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +143, Seattle +178, Draw +251; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes seek their first victory of the season when they host the Seattle Sounders.

The Earthquakes are 0-2-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes are sixth in the Western Conference drawing 36 corner kicks, averaging 5.1 per game.

The Sounders are 2-2-1 in conference games. The Sounders are fourth in the Western Conference giving up only seven goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Ebobisse has scored five goals for the Earthquakes. Francisco Calvo has two goals.

Xavier Arreaga has scored one goal for the Sounders. Will Bruin has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Earthquakes: Averaging 1.6 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

Sounders: Averaging 1.0 goal, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Gilbert Fuentes (injured), Judson (injured), Shea Salinas (injured).

Sounders: Andrew Delmos Thomas (injured), Yeimar Gomez Andrade (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press