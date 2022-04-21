Chicago visits Los Angeles following overtime victory

Chicago Blackhawks (26-40-11, seventh in the Central) vs. Los Angeles Kings (41-27-10, third in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -247, Blackhawks +201; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Los Angeles Kings after the Blackhawks knocked off Arizona 4-3 in overtime.

The Kings are 18-21-7 in conference play. Los Angeles is 32nd in the NHL with 35.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Blackhawks are 5-15-6 against opponents from the Central. Chicago has given up 51 power-play goals, killing 75.6% of opponent chances.

In their last matchup on April 12, Los Angeles won 5-2. Blake Lizotte recorded a team-high 2 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 63 points, scoring 18 goals and registering 45 assists. Phillip Danault has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Alex DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with 40 goals and has 75 points. Patrick Kane has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Blackhawks: MacKenzie Entwistle: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press