San Jose plays Columbus, aims to break home slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (35-35-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-34-12, seventh in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts Columbus looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Sharks are 16-16-5 at home. San Jose averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Jeffrey Viel leads the team serving 112 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets are 16-20-2 in road games. Columbus is seventh in the Eastern Conference recording 8.6 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.4 assists.

In their last meeting on Dec. 5, Columbus won 6-4. Adam Boqvist scored two goals for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 33 goals and has 73 points. Tomas Hertl has six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Gabriel Carlsson leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-four in 34 games this season. Jack Roslovic has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 0-6-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Radim Simek: out (lower-body), Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder).

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press