Minnesota hosts San Jose after Hartman’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (29-34-11, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-21-7, third in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -257, Sharks +207; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit Minnesota after Ryan Hartman scored two goals in the Wild’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Blues.

The Wild are 24-16-3 in conference play. Minnesota averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Marcus Foligno leads the team serving 112 total minutes.

The Sharks are 15-22-6 in Western Conference play. San Jose scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Timo Meier leads the team with 33 total goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 9, Minnesota won 5-2. Jordan Greenway scored two goals for the Wild.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 93 total points for the Wild, 43 goals and 50 assists. Kevin Fiala has six goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Meier leads the Sharks with 33 goals and has 73 points. Brent Burns has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-1-3, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Sharks: 1-6-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Tyson Jost: day to day (lower body), Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body), Matt Dumba: day to day (upper body), Jon Merrill: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Radim Simek: day to day (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press