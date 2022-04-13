Los Angeles visits Colorado after Lizotte’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (39-26-10, third in the Pacific) vs. Colorado Avalanche (52-14-6, first in the Central)

Denver; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -255, Kings +205; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Colorado Avalanche after Blake Lizotte scored two goals in the Kings’ 5-2 win against the Blackhawks.

The Avalanche are 32-7-4 in Western Conference games. Colorado is third in the NHL averaging 3.8 goals per game, led by Mikko Rantanen with 35.

The Kings are 9-10-3 against opponents from the Pacific. Los Angeles ranks 32nd in the NHL with 35.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

In their last meeting on March 15, Colorado won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri leads the Avalanche with 57 assists and has 83 points this season. Rantanen has six goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Anze Kopitar has 62 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 44 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Nazem Kadri: out (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press