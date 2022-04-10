Anaheim visits Carolina after Zegras’ 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (29-32-12, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (46-18-8, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -406, Ducks +311; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits the Carolina Hurricanes after Trevor Zegras scored two goals in the Ducks’ 5-3 win over the Flyers.

The Hurricanes have gone 26-7-4 in home games. Carolina averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Ian Cole leads the team serving 76 total minutes.

The Ducks have gone 13-15-7 away from home. Anaheim averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

Carolina defeated Anaheim 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 33 goals and has 72 points. Nino Niederreiter has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 31 goals and has 57 points. Zegras has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jesperi Kotkaniemi: out (lower-body).

Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press