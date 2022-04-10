Noah Hanifin sets up Flames in 4-1 win over Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Noah Hanifin had four assists and the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Saturday for their fourth straight victory.

Blake Coleman, Trevor Lewis and Michael Stone scored off primary assists from Hanifin; he also had a secondary assist on a goal from Tyler Toffoli.

The teams will conclude the home-and-home series Tuesday night in Calgary.

Toffoli added a short-handed, empty-net goal to cap the scoring, and Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves. Karson Kuhlman scored for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots.

Coleman opened the scoring 3:55 into the first period, deflecting Hanifin’s shot from the blue line past the screened Grubauer. Kuhlman tied it 1:05 later, one-timing Morgan Geekie’s pass from behind the net over Markstrom’s stick.

Hanifin made a deep run late in the first and found Trevor Lewis camped out in the crease with a quick pass that Lewis buried with 16.5 seconds left in the period for a 2-1 lead.

Stone made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 8:39 of the second period. Hanifin hit Stone with a cross-ice pass that he buried with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle.

Calgary iced the game late in the second by killing three Seattle power plays, including 54 seconds of a 5-on-3 advantage.

Seattle has lost four of its last six.

NOTES

Kuhlman has two goals in his last four games. … Calle Jarnkrok (illness) was a game-time scratch for the Flames, who acquired the forward from Seattle at the trade deadline. He would have been the first former player to suit up against the expansion franchise.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host Seattle on Tuesday night.

Kraken: At Calgary on Tuesday night.

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press